Almost $90K worth of equipment stolen from Challenge Alaska’s Anchorage office

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage nonprofit that serves Alaskans with disabilities was burglarized sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, resulting in the loss of roughly $90,000 worth of equipment.

Challenge Alaska, a nonprofit dedicated to providing adaptive sports and therapeutic recreation opportunities for Alaskans with disabilities, was informed by security patrol Saturday morning that equipment was missing from its Commercial Drive offices in the Mountain View neighborhood. When employees were informed the equipment was missing, they immediately called the police, who responded and helped file a police report.

Some of the equipment includes standard mountain bikes and road bikes, to other bicycles that are highly specialized which can take upwards of a year to be ordered and fabricated, among several others that were taken.

Nate Boltz, the executive director of Challenge Alaska, says this equipment is critical to their summer programs which include adapting cycling excursions for veterans and those living with physical disabilities.

Challenge Alaska says it will have a major impact on the nonprofit’s ability to continue to have those programs.

Boltz’s favorite thing about working with Challenge Alaska is working one-on-one with the individuals they serve.

“We provide adaptive ski and snowboard lessons out of Girdwood,” Boltz said. “We do adaptive cycling and hiking and fishing in the summer and just getting out and playing and helping Alaskans with disabilities have the same opportunities that all Alaskans have to recreate in this giant playground that we have such a wonderful privilege of living in.”

Boltz said he’s saddened by the ordeal.

“This equipment was very hard earned through either generous donations from our community members throughout Alaska as well as grants and fundraising events and years of work to put this fleet of equipment together and to have it just disappear overnight is just devastating,” Boltz said.

Right now, Challenge Alaska is focused on getting the equipment back in the hopes that someone will come forward with information for APD. If not found, the company will eventually shift to a replacement model and start fundraising efforts to overcome the loss.

Boltz wants to thank everyone for the overwhelming outpour of support from the community so far.

Individuals with tips about the stolen property are encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 311 and reference case number 22-23447.

