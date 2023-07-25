30 new wildfires as Alaska sees nearly 20,000 lightning strikes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wildfire activity across Alaska is on an upward climb, as summer maintains a grip on the state. Highs continue to flirt with near record potential for parts of the Slope, while the Interior is seeing daily highs make a run near 90. This heat is providing fuels for thunderstorms to develop, and lightning strikes to spark new wildfires. Just within the last 24 hours, the state saw 18,600 lightning strikes from countless thunderstorms. At the time of this writing, parts of the Interior are still dealing with thunderstorm activity.

In addition to thunderstorm development, hazy skies remains an issue for the state. Much of the haze has remained in Southcentral and the Interior, but has drifted as far north as Anaktuvuk and through parts of Southeast Alaska. With little change in our weather pattern through much of this week, hazy skies will remain with us. Air quality shouldn’t be an issue, with any air quality issues likely coming from wildfires in Alaska.

Temperatures once again will remain on the warm side for the state. From the 60s and 70s for Southcentral, to the 80s and 90s along the Slope, with the Interior in the 50s and 60s. While record-breaking temperatures don’t look likely for the Slope, one can still expect to see warmer conditions remaining through the week. With warmer weather building in across the state, additional showers and storms will fire through the afternoon hours. We’ll see the greatest threat for strong to severe storms through the Interior, where frequent lightning and small hair will be the biggest threat.

A reminder that even though we have spent a large portion of the year on the wet and cooler side, the quick shift in drier and hotter conditions is leading to fire concerns. The biggest issue will come from any lightning strikes we see across the state.

To date, Alaska has seen 190 wildfires, with just under 2500 acres burned.

