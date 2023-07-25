Anchorage Assembly to consider awarding lease for Golden Lion Hotel to become housing for homeless people

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A public hearing at Tuesday night’s Anchorage Assembly meeting will determine whether homeless clients can start moving into the Golden Lion Hotel as early as Wednesday.

Assembly members are considering whether to authorize a lease to Henning Inc. to run the facility as well as a $250,000 start-up grant.

“Roughly 80 people who are at risk who are already living unsheltered could be served by this facility,” Bronson said at a Tuesday press conference. “This is part of the plan to place people who are unhoused into permanent shelter and allow them to access services they need to be successful.”

Henning CEO Shawn Hays said staff are on standby to start immediately if the lease and funding are approved. She said the facility will have on-site management 24 hours a day with a 30-to-1 staff ratio.

Anchorage’s Housing and Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said the Golden Lion is not a shelter, but instead a type of transitional housing where people will be expected to pay some rent. She also said it is not an assisted living facility, although people with mobility issues will be prioritized.

Hays said they have already received 42 applications from people who want to live there. Most of those, she said, come from people who are currently staying in shelters such as the midtown Complex Care facility run by Catholic Social Services.

Hays said if the lease is approved, moving people from shelters to housing in the Golden Lion would free up shelter beds, which, in turn, would help get more people off the streets.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.