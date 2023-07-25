Anchorage Assembly to consider awarding lease for Golden Lion Hotel to become housing for homeless people

Bronson addresses plan to buy plane tickets for homeless population
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A public hearing at Tuesday night’s Anchorage Assembly meeting will determine whether homeless clients can start moving into the Golden Lion Hotel as early as Wednesday.

Assembly members are considering whether to authorize a lease to Henning Inc. to run the facility as well as a $250,000 start-up grant.

“Roughly 80 people who are at risk who are already living unsheltered could be served by this facility,” Bronson said at a Tuesday press conference. “This is part of the plan to place people who are unhoused into permanent shelter and allow them to access services they need to be successful.”

Henning CEO Shawn Hays said staff are on standby to start immediately if the lease and funding are approved. She said the facility will have on-site management 24 hours a day with a 30-to-1 staff ratio.

Related: Bronson addresses plan to buy plane tickets for homeless population

Anchorage’s Housing and Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said the Golden Lion is not a shelter, but instead a type of transitional housing where people will be expected to pay some rent. She also said it is not an assisted living facility, although people with mobility issues will be prioritized.

Hays said they have already received 42 applications from people who want to live there. Most of those, she said, come from people who are currently staying in shelters such as the midtown Complex Care facility run by Catholic Social Services.

Hays said if the lease is approved, moving people from shelters to housing in the Golden Lion would free up shelter beds, which, in turn, would help get more people off the streets.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken Windshield Crime Scene
3 injured in crash that closed Seward Highway for hours
The occupants of a helicopter that crashed, Thursday, on the North Slope, about 50 miles...
3 passengers, pilot of North Slope helicopter crash identified
Challenge Alaska stolen bikes
Almost $90K worth of equipment stolen from Challenge Alaska’s Anchorage office
Tori Moore, 26, South Bend, Indiana, was conducting field work with other Alaska Department of...
Young geologist who died in North Slope helicopter crash remembered by family
File photo of Flattop Mountain
2 injured hikers rescued hours apart by helicopter on Flattop Mountain

Latest News

Anchorage, Alaska skyline
Bronson addresses plan to buy plane tickets for homeless population
Bronson addresses plan to buy plane tickets for homeless population
Bronson addresses plan to buy plane tickets for homeless population
File photo of Flattop Mountain
2 injured hikers rescued hours apart by helicopter on Flattop Mountain
Morning FastCast July 25, 2023