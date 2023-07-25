Assembly ordinance could profoundly change municipal zoning codes and residential districts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An ordinance designed to increase housing availability in Anchorage and to make it more affordable for those residing here will be taken up by the Assembly on Tuesday night.

The ordinance was created by Anchorage Assembly Vice Chair Meg Zalatel and co-sponsored by member Kevin Cross to start a process for simplifying zoning within the municipality.

If passed as written, the ordinance would consolidate portions of the municipal code and create only two residential districts throughout the entire municipality.

“I would like to see us as a place where young and hardworking people are inspired and want to come and stay and not continue to leave,” Cross said. “I want to see where a school teacher and a police officer can afford an average house in our community. I want to see where doctors and engineers and architects or whoever it is, say, ‘Hey, this is a place that I want to go.’ Not just because we’re beautiful, but because we don’t break the bank.

“We’re only going to achieve that by one of two ways: We either lower the expenses and the cost of living so that people are attracted to live here, or we’re going to have to jack up significantly on what we pay everybody, which is just going to be pay more taxes.”

Cross says zoning is complicated and unforgiving, so he hopes to bring in various community councils and public input to simplify zoning and make it easier to build infrastructure.

“There’s been multiple studies — over a dozen studies within the last decade — that’s pointed to zoning needing to be simplified and so the intention is for that process to be started within that 18-month period,” Cross said.

The 18-month period of time would be after the ordinance passes, so the Assembly can come up with new revised Title 21 zoning, which would then have to be passed by the Assembly.

Still, zoning rules can be especially complicated and changes could alter what’s allowed in any Anchorage resident’s area.

“There’s this fear that we’re just going to erase it and that’s not [it],” said Cross. “What we’re saying is that over 18 months the current code as it’s set continues to play. ... Simultaneously and consecutively let’s take a look at what a simple simplification would do and that would benefit our communities.”

Cross says he expects it to be debated extensively, as there are some who believe consolidating zoning districts won’t help enough with the current housing crisis.

Former Assembly member John Weddleton, who has been involved with land-use code for decades, believes the passage of the ordinance and any changes to Title 21 would have a huge impact on the community. He’s also concerned about the timeframe for changing Title 21 zoning.

“Land use code is very complex, huge amount of details,” Weddleton said. “To really rush it in 18 months, I just can’t see that happening at all.”

Opponents of the ordinance also say this is more of a long-term solution and not a short-term one.

“Changing our residential districts is not going to change things very fast so it really makes sense to just do it a normal way. We are overdue to re-due our fundamental land use plan, comprehensive plan,” Weddleton said. “So we should start that and have this discussion now, bring the community in and don’t fear that. We’ll get to a better result. It may take a little bit longer but if this change were to go through it would be years before we’d see a change.”

As for the ordinance itself, that will have a public hearing at tomorrow night’s Anchorage Assembly meeting. Still, Cross believes it will be pushed back so it can undergo work, with more community insight.

