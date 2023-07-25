Bronson addresses plan to buy plane tickets for homeless population

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson plans to purchase plane tickets for any homeless residents who are looking for a warmer place to live this winter in lieu of spending more money on sheltering costs.

Bronson’s plan addresses the bulk of Anchorage’s homeless population, which he said makes up 65% of the statewide homeless population, even as Anchorage’s total residential population is barely 40% of the state’s numbers.

“The taxpayers to whom I’m responsible to can’t keep footing the entire bill,” Bronson said at a press conference on Tuesday. “We need a statewide solution to a statewide problem. This is a statewide problem.”

Bronson said his administration has not yet figured out how they will pay for the plane tickets, but said he doesn’t anticipate it being a hefty amount. He said that the municipality has spent $161 million on homelessness strategies over the past three years, which averages $53.6 million per year.

Any homeless person wishing to take a flight out of town can go either out of state or stay in Alaska, Bronson said, adding that his administration offered a similar option in 2022 with the help of the Salvation Army.

“I believe we had 11 people that exercised that option,” he said. “It was to the Lower 48 only.”

Since the closure of the Sullivan Arena — which since 2020 has housed hundreds of people during the winter months — in May, both Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have fought with each other in efforts to create suitable winter shelters for homeless residents in town.

Bronson has touted his Navigation Center off Tudor Road as an answer with a $12.2 million price tag, although ran into trouble after it was discovered that construction of the site by a private contractor was started but the money to pay for it had not yet been formally approved by the Assembly. The city and the contractor — Roger Hickel Contracting, Inc. — ended up settling for $2.5 million.

Several Assembly members have proposed multiple sites as homeless shelters or low-income housing, the most contentious of those being the former Golden Lion Hotel on the corner of East 36th Avenue and the Seward Highway, which now has a $250,000 grant backing it up as low-income housing.

While the mayor’s administration and the Assembly have wrangled with each other to nail down suitable housing, the cost of sheltering in the Sullivan Arena has continued to add up, both monetarily and socially.

“We’re in the business of trying to save lives here. I can’t believe that two years into this, we’re at this,” Bronson said.

“At the end of the day, it’s where they want to go is what matters here. They’re going to have a choice to stay warm this winter, and that’s the choice that we’re giving them.”

Bronson said it costs the city roughly $100 per day to house individuals experiencing homelessness and sold his plan to buy them a ticket to wherever they need to go as a better option.

“Winter’s coming, I’m left with these options. I would rather not do this at all,” he said. “We need the beds that Providence is starting to provide, and the Salvation Army is starting to provide. But this is a numbers game, this is a volume game in that we need to win at, or other people will die, and that’s my focus.”

Depending on the destinations of homeless residents and availability of the cheapest plane tickets, Bronson’s strategy could be the cheaper option. Bronson cited the cost of a plane ticket to Los Angeles on Tuesday at $286.

According to airfare listings online, the cheapest flight to Los Angeles on Tuesday was $397 via Alaska Airlines, although the price drops significantly the further out in the future; a one-way trip to L.A. in late August goes as low as $167 on United Airlines.

As of Tuesday, the cheapest flight from Anchorage to Seattle was $308 on Alaska Airlines, but prices dropped to as low as $125 on a United flight in late August.

Another possible destination — San Francisco — went for as low as $409 Tuesday on Sun Country Airlines, and as low as $147 on United at the end of August.

In state, the cheapest fares ranged from $98 to Fairbanks in August, to $375 to Utqiagvik on Tuesday, both courtesy of Alaska Airlines. Flights to Bethel ranged from $233 on Tuesday to $112 in late August. Flights to Juneau went for as low as $177 next month.

