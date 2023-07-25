Sharing a love for all things fiber

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s something fiber artists and enthusiasts look forward to every year — the Mat-Su Valley Fiber Festival.

For two days during the third weekend in July, the Alaska State Fairgrounds in Palmer welcomes hundreds of knitters, spinners and fiber artists.

Somer Snider said her grandmother taught her how to crochet when she was four years old.

“When I had my children, I cloth diapered and so I used to crochet wool longies to go over their cloth diapers. And then I started doing it for a living so I could stay home with my kids,” Snider said.

Mat-Su Valley Fiber Festival is a non-profit organization that has something for everyone.

Tracey Eason said the fiber prep is her favorite part and that each one of the yarns has different reason that you spin it.

“I’ll never stop. This is my passion, has been since I was four all throughout my life, I was the weird kid crocheting in school. This is just what I love to do,” Eason explained.

