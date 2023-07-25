Skagway railroad, union reach tentative agreement

FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SKAGWAY, Alaska (KTUU) - White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad workers in Skagway may not be going on a strike after all.

According to a press release sent out on Tuesday, WP&YR and the union representing railroad employees reached a tentative agreement. The terms of the agreement will be announced once ratified by the union members. The results of the ratification vote are expected on Wednesday.

“Growing up in train and engine service, I have a deep respect for the craft and have worked hard over my tenure to help further that tradition on the railroad,” WP&YR Superintendent of Rail Operations Mark Taylor said in a statement. “With this agreement, we can now move forward together continuing the WP&YR’s 125-year legacy.”

The SMART Transportation Division representing the railroad’s train and engine works authorized the strike at the beginning of the month. The union and railroad were in the middle of a 30-day cooling-off period after previous discussions resulted in a stalemate. Employees were unhappy about several items including the lack of raises in recent years and changes to the workforce they thought could compromise the workers’ safety.

“The members I represent will carefully consider the provisions of this agreement,” SMART TD General Chairman Jason Guiler said in a statement. “This long process has allowed us to express our concerns and urge the carrier to offer a contract that is fair and addresses workers’ needs.”

SMART-TD Vice President Brent Leonard added the comment, “I’m very proud of the hard work that General Chairman Guiler and the Local 1626 negotiating team did on this round of negotiations. This tentative agreement recognizes the dedicated hard work that SMART-TD members provide to the WP&YR and provides exceptional raises in pay, maintains a high level of health & welfare benefits and does so without a single concession in work rules. SMART-TD White Pass members, once again have something to be proud about in their jobs.”

WP&YR Executive Director Tyler Rose said in a statement the ordeal “has certainly been a challenging process, but we are happy that both parties have been able to come together and get this done in the best interest of our employees.”

“It is a good agreement for both sides and we believe shows the respect, value, and appreciation we hold for the work our people do,” Rose said.

