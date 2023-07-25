Thunderstorms break across in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A tremendous bloom of thunderstorm activity in the interior areas of the state, as the heat of the afternoon lead to instability that fired up thunderstorms.

Fire weather is also a high concern with Red Flag Fire Weather Warnings issued in the interior and Copper River Basin. Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued for short periods of time in the mid-Tanana Valley and southwest Yukon Flats among those areas affected. Lightning strikes were numbering over 6000 by 5 pm Monday.

The thunderstorm activity will last into the rest of the week too.

In southcentral, we have some haze, mostly due to wildfire activity over the border, in Canada.

Southeast Alaska is also remaining mostly dry, with just a few isolated showers showing up in the next 24 hours.

Hot spot was Fort Yukon at 88 degrees. The cold spots were Point Thomson Airstrip with 46 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.