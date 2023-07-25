Young geologist who died in North Slope helicopter crash remembered by family

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska Regional Office investigates Thursday’s fatal helicopter on the North Slope, family and friends of the victims are dealing with loss.

It’s been a day since the identities of those on board were confirmed — three geologists and a pilot. They are identified as Tori Moore, 26, South Bend, Indiana; Justin Germann, 27, Fairbanks; and Ronald Daanen, 51, Fairbanks. The pilot of the Bell 206L-4 has been identified as Bernard “Tony” Higdon, 48, North Pole.

The geologists were conducting field survey work when contact with the helicopter’s tracking system was lost at about 7 p.m. Thursday. The aircraft crashed into a remote tundra lake about 50 miles southwest of Utqiagvik.

The family of Tori Moore spoke Sunday and Monday about what made her special. Moore’s sister, aunt, mom and stepmom all traveled to Fairbanks from Indiana after the crash.

“She always had a plan for everything,” said Julie Navratilova, Moore’s mother. “She always planned stuff out. She always had goals, [was an] extremely thoughtful, kind person.”

Radka Navratilova, Moore’s stepmom, also talked about the 26-year-old originally from Elkhart, Indiana.

“She was [a] extraordinary human being,” Radka Navratilova said.

“There’s a reason why the universe took her,” Julie Navratilova said.

Moore had been pursuing her lifelong dream to become a geologist for the Alaska Department of Natural Resources and had been living in Fairbanks since May for the job. Moore’s boyfriend, Alex Fozkos, also moved to Alaska from Indiana and was living with Moore before she died.

“They referred to her as a respected geologist in the family briefing and I want it to stay that way because I think she really would have been proud of that, satisfied with it,” Fozkos said. “I want people to know how unique she was, in the way she was so loyal and selfless and the way she just was able to brighten everyone who was around her.”

Moore was a high school valedictorian, had two degrees, and was passionate about soccer and bowling. Moore’s aunt, Kim Bickel, said her niece was passionate about geology and Alaska.

“That’s something that I don’t think we can ever describe enough, her passion for that,” Bickel said. “When I say that she was so amazing, she really was. To become a scientist the way she was and getting that job, that was the biggest event for her, even knowing that she was leaving her home. She’s amazing. She got to go and do her dream job.”

