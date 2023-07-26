Anchorage Assembly passes grant and lease agreement for former Golden Lion Hotel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homeless clients in Anchorage can start moving into the building formerly occupied by the Golden Lion Hotel after passing two ordinances Tuesday night.

On a vote of 10-1 — with only Assembly Vice-Chair Meg Zalatel voting no — AO-2023-79 passed the body. The ordinance leases the building to Henning Inc., which would operate the facility.

A public hearing on the ordinance saw some testimony, with all in support of turning the former hotel into low-income housing meant primarily for those experiencing homelessness, which could make a major difference for those who are at risk and already living unsheltered in Anchorage.

“I think the community is ready to see 80 units of housing get on the table,” Assembly Chair Chris Constant said prior to the ordinance passing.

“I’m super excited this is going forward,” Assembly member Karen Bronga said. “I have great faith in Henning, and I think this is going to be a great thing for Anchorage.”

Even with the passing of the ordinance, there were still some apprehension from the members.

“This has been something years in the making,” Assembly member Felix Rivera said. “I’m excited to finally see something happen with this asset. Being totally honest, I am equal parts excited to see this empty building be used for something helpful to society — as we all know, housing is a solution to homelessness so the more we stand up housing, the better — but I’m also very nervous that we’re going to frankly screw this up.”

Rivera chose to vote yes, but with apprehension and hope that there won’t be any issues with the housing. Vice Chair Meg Zalatel also shared the same nervousness as Rivera.

The Assembly also passed resolution AM 549-2023 with a vote of 10-1, with only Zalatel voting no, approving the $250,000 grant agreement which will serve as a funding source for the start-up and early operational costs for the building.

Constant questioned if a third party should provide oversight to help the operations at the former hotel. Zalatel addressed additional concerns.

“I implore the health department to provide adequate oversight,” Zalatel said. “I felt with the operation of the Sullivan Arena, it took kicking and screaming to get some oversight of this operator and we’re talking about vulnerable populations yet again.”

Zalatel also questioned if emergency rental assistance can be used by tenants and if the $250,000 will be sufficient for start-up costs, among other things.

Several Assembly members and members of Henning Inc. were optimistic about the outcome of the ordinances, even before the vote took place.

“There’s a lot of continuity between clients to service providers, the city, the assembly — it’s finally like a beacon of hope, that yeah, when everybody does come together, we can make some pretty amazing projects happen,” Henning Inc. Community Liaison Rob Seay said.

