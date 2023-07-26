Athlete of the Week: Wasilla’s sought-after star Layla Hays

Athlete of the Week: Wasilla’s sought-after star Layla Hays
By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Women’s and girls basketball in Alaska is currently in great hands with recent talent coming out of the state, including the WNBA’s Ruthy Hebard (West Valley ‘16), University of Utah’s Alyssa Pili (Dimond ‘19) and incoming University of Washington guard Sayvia Sellers (ACS ‘23).

The next big thing in the sport out of the 49th state stands 6 feet, 4 inches, in the paint at Wasilla High School — Layla Hays.

