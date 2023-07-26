City teams up with entrepreneur to show off plastic lumber program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Municipality of Anchorage Solid Waste Services is welcoming people to the Central Transfer Station near Midtown to witness a possible future solution to keeping plastics out of the Anchorage landfill.

Since early July, the agency has been hosting local tour groups to get a first-hand look at the transformation of post-consumer plastics and small North Slope thread protectors (used in the shipment of well pipes) into plastic lumber.

While the lumber can’t be used for structural applications — the lumber is much more flexible than traditional wood lumber — the lumber can be used to build picnic tables, fences, garden boxes, benches, and other items.

“It has a very long life,” said Pat Simpson, with Alaska Plastic Recovery. “So when compared to traditional lumber, which has typically a 15-year lifespan for pressure-treated lumber, we’re about 25 to 50 years, so substantially longer, and very low maintenance. So we think those are some of the compelling arguments for why you’d want to pick recycled plastic lumber, or what we call grizzly wood, over traditional lumber.”

The process starts with shredding the recycled plastics and then placing them in an extruder, which melts the plastic before it’s pressed into a form, such as a 2-by-4.

So far, the demonstration has furnished about 150 pieces of plastic lumber — mostly in the shape of 2-by-6′s but also 2-by-4′s and 4-by-4′s — and has successfully recycled about 5,000 pounds of plastics. Simpson says the thread protectors make up about 80% of the plastic in the lumber.

Simpson said there’s a third source of plastic he’s also been able to tap into to create his “grizzly wood”: beach debris from both Resurrection Bay and Prince William Sound.

“It’s a passion of mine that kind of got this whole thing started was trying to reduce the amount of plastic ocean waste on our beaches,” Simpson said. “So that’s where I saw an opportunity. And that’s what started this process. And then we started to realize that there’s not enough plastic ocean waste for us to do enough product to make this feasible.”

The production is only a demonstration, according to Kelli Toth, the recycling coordinator and public information officer for Solid Waste Services, but is intended to spark conversations about what is possible for recycling in Anchorage.

“We want to encourage other dreamers and entrepreneurs and manufacturers to look at: what are we collecting?” Toth said. “And what can we make out of it that can be a sustainable, keep-it-right-here-in-Alaska kind of thing rather than shipping it out of state?”

The amount of plastic that can currently be recycled in Anchorage is very limited. Currently, the only plastics allowed are plastic bottles and jugs labeled with Nos. 1 or 2 with a neck and lid.

Those plastics are then baled with the other recyclables and shipped on a barge to the West Coast.

“For the most part for the mainstream Anchorage resident, telling them not to buy anything plastic is kind of difficult to do,” Toth said. “Obviously if you can reduce or reuse something — by all means, do it — but this is the next best thing which would be to find ways to manufacture those recyclables instead of depending on shipping it out of state.”

Toth says the landfill has approximately 40 years left until it reaches its capacity, but landfill life could be extended if plastic is diverted and finds new life as a piece of lumber or some other product. In a 2017 study, 3.2% of the garbage in the landfill was plastic, while other recyclable items made up about 30% of the total waste.

“With only 40 years of useful life left, we’ve got to take some pretty deliberate steps towards recycling and diverting things from the landfill,” Toth said.

To book a tour to see the plastic recovery process, find an available date and time here and contact SWS at recycle@muni.org. Groups should be between 5-15 people. The demonstration will run until the first week of August. Participants can bring their own plastics to be used in the demonstration.

