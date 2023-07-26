Gov. Mike Dunleavy strikes down e-bike bill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a House bill that would have established in state law a clear definition of electric-assist bicycles. The law would have created both a basic definition and an industry-standard three-class (Class 1, 2, 3) definition of e-bikes that is used in 39 other states.

Fairbanks Democrat Rep. Ashley Carrick was the lead sponsor of the bill, which passed the Legislature in May with a strong bipartisan agreement. The bill passed 39-1 in the House and 18-1 in the Senate. In addition to the Legislature demonstrating strong support for the bill, Carrick claims that Alaskan communities like Fairbanks and Homer also support the bill and recognized its needs.

“The current legal gray area that exists around what an electric-assisted bicycle is and where it can be used is something that municipalities ... as well as state departments would prefer to have some sort of basic definition to provide legal clarity,” Carrick said.

Dunleavy’s office shared in a statement that ”Governor Dunleavy vetoed this bill because it creates unnecessary bureaucracy by regulating recreational activity.”

“However, if people want these types of activities regulated, the Governor believes the decision should take place at the local level, where communities can decide for themselves what they permit and prohibit. Alaska comprises of a wide range of diverse communities with different trails, activities, and desires for regulation. Like his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor believes these decisions should be made at the community level,” the statement read.

Carrick said she was notified prior to Friday that Dunleavy intended to veto the bill. Yet, she said she had no discussion with the governor about the legislation. Carrick’s office released a statement on Monday saying, “During the consideration of this bill, we received no opposition from the administration and would have preferred that a dialogue had taken place prior to taking this action.”

“I believe that there was maybe just some questions that we could have answered at our office level to help kind of understand a little bit more about the bill and the impacts that it would have as well as the supportive user groups and municipal entities that have reached out to us,” Carrick said.

The governor’s veto, Carrick added, is inconsistent with the intentions of the bill.

“The reasoning behind the veto is actually in opposition to a large degree to what the bill is actually seeking to accomplish. And I believe that the administration and the governor’s goals and mine are actually a lot more aligned on this topic than what would be suggested by the veto of this bill,” Carrick said.

Moving forward, the Legislature could move to overturn the governor’s veto. At least two-thirds of the Legislature would need to vote in favor of overturning the veto.

“It’s long overdue for us to define this in statute, and so it’s something that while I am a bit disappointment about the outcome it’s not going to go away,” Carrick said. “This is an issue that definitely is a policy call that the Legislature has spoken pretty loud and clear we should take and I believe we should continue to pursue as a state.”

