Municipality to offer one-way airline tickets to people experiencing homelessness

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s mayoral administration is looking to provide people who are experiencing homelessness the option of traveling to other cities in the United States, in lieu of shelter space being available.

Mayor Dave Bronson said Tuesday that the Municipality of Anchorage has been working on a plan to give people the option of one-way plane tickets out of Anchorage so that they “have a choice to stay warm this winter.”

“It’s sad that we had to get to this,” Bronson said, “but we’re here to save lives. That’s my job... This last year was the most deadly year in history for people who are homeless and dying on the streets, and now, this year, we’re looking at possibly even doubling that.”

The Anchorage Police Department classifies the death of someone who died outside and does not have a known fixed address as an “outdoor death.” Data provided by APD’s communications department shows that in 2020, the deaths of 19 people were considered outdoor deaths; another 19 outdoor deaths were recorded in 2021; the next year, by APD’s records, 25 peoples’ deaths were classified as outdoor deaths; and as of press time, so far in 2023, 28 people have already died outside and without known fixed addresses.

“This morning, a ticket to Los Angeles was about $286,” Bronson said. “It costs us a hundred dollars, plus or minus, a day, to house someone. And we don’t have a place to put them.”

According to Bronson, the MOA spent approximately $161 million on homelessness over the last three years.

Last year, the Salvation Army used private funding to provide airline tickets to about a dozen people so that they could fly out of Anchorage. The MOA’s offer would utilize public money, which the municipality’s homeless coordinator, Alexis Johnson, indicated Tuesday morning would be pulled from the city’s alcohol tax fund. Johnson wrote in a prepared statement later in the day that there is a nonprofit that the MOA works with for this type of travel, and the plan is to provide more funding to add nonprofits to help expand the program.

“Compassion tickets are one tool in the larger toolbox of how Anchorage responds to homelessness,” Johnson wrote. “Many individuals who are experiencing homelessness would love to reconnect with family who can support them, but do not have the resources to do so.

“Anchorage makes up roughly 40% of the state’s population, yet we are home to over 65% of the state’s homeless population,” she added. “It is time for a statewide approach to homelessness in Anchorage that involves funding and support from both the state and federal government.”

Several people camping at Cuddy Park as of Tuesday afternoon said they believe the offering of tickets is a step in the right direction, but is perhaps not quite broad enough to address the issue at its core.

Rob Prince, of Kotlik, said he would love to accept a ticket to get back home, but added that he would need an assist in being able to fly.

“I think it’s a great idea, probably one of the best ideas they’ve had, all year maybe,” he said. “I would take up the offer, I’d love to go home, the only thing is I don’t have ID.”

Another individual who said he was camping at the park said people there are all helping each other, but there are still simple provisions they all need to be able to camp out safely. Plane tickets, he said, would make a big difference for some of the campers there.

“Another guy over here, he’s waiting to go home to his family,” Clayton Bank said. “I think his wife will buy him a ticket, but there’s a lot of people that if they get where they need to go, it will help them.”

Bronson said he doesn’t believe it would be difficult to administrate a plan getting plane tickets to people experiencing homelessness, noting that he also doesn’t expect there will be an unmanageable number of people requesting plane tickets for travel.

“This year, because we have no shelter space, a large shelter for them to go to, we’re going to have to be far more robust,” Bronson said. “So when people approach us and want to go to some place warm, or they want to go to some town where they have family or friends that can take care of them, if they choose to go there, we’ll support that.”

However, the move by the MOA doesn’t come without opposition. The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska called the offer of one-way tickets a “distraction,” pointing to efforts that have proven unsustainable in the past and adding that the group wants “to find humane, durable solutions for unhoused people.”

“These solutions require both immediate and long-term strategies,” ACLU of Alaska Executive Director Mara Kimmel said, “especially with winter around the corner. It is past time for state and local leaders to address the underlying causes of homelessness – airplane tickets are a distraction, not a solution. Closing the Sullivan Arena wasn’t a solution, abating the camps wasn’t a solution, and neither is sending people out of Anchorage.”

[RELATED: Bronson addresses plan to buy plane tickets for homeless population]

Anchorage isn’t the first place to consider or utilize a plan that sends homeless individuals and families to other places; in some cases, cities in the Lower 48 have exported thousands of people to other locations.

“This program has been running since before last summer, and was offered as a possibility for individuals looking to reconnect with their family both inside and out of Alaska,” Johnson wrote. “The only stipulation for the current program was that they had to have someone on the other end to receive them and offer to house them. An expansion of this program is being developed that would allow for individuals to choose their destination.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.