Sun struggles to break through the clouds, haze lingers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine around Anchorage is struggling to break through the heavy cloud cover but expect at least a few sunny breaks by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures expected to warm into the mid to upper 60s but that cloud cover could moderate the anticipated highs to something closer to low 60s.

Temperatures remain warm across much of the Interior again for Wednesday. Fairbanks will likely see high temperatures near 87 degrees.

Isolated thunderstorms expected for the Interior by the afternoon and evening. Lightning strikes over the past two days have helped spark some new wildfires across the state. As of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, there were 80 active wildfires across the state with a year-to-date total of 222. So far, less than 9,000 acres have burned in Alaska this season.

Southeast Alaska will see mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada will still linger a haze for many areas of Southcentral, Southeast and the east Interior.

