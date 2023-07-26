Thunderstorm activity strikes Alaska

Thousands of lightning strikes recorded
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thunderstorm activity was intense again Tuesday evening across the Interior and eastern sections of Southcentral. The tally of lightning strikes in Alaska and surrounding territories stood at over 20,000 Monday, and over 5,000 on Tuesday by 6:45 p.m.

High pressure over the Interior will hold for another few days before eventually moving out and weakening. It still provides the perfect conditions for thunderstorm development into Wednesday. Red Flag conditions are prompting fire weather warnings in the haze and thunderstorms that have erupted in the heat of the afternoon and evenings.

A low-pressure system traveling northeast will move across the Aleutians Thursday and Friday. This is the best chance of seeing showers back for Southcentral, and Anchorage, by Saturday.

Hot spot was Eagle Airport at 86 degrees. The cold spot was the Point Thomson Airstrip, reporting a low temperature of 43 degrees.

