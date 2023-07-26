WATCH: Worker slips while feeding 700-pound gator

A scary moment at the Gator Farm!
By KKTV and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Elvis, the 12-foot and 700-pound gator at Colorado Gator Farm, nearly made a meal out of a worker, KKTV reports.

Video shows the moments when the worker tries to toss Elvis a full turkey but slips. Suddenly, Elvis charges at the man.

Thankfully, the worker is fine.

Getting close to the animals as guests watch is their normal way of feeding them.

KKTV anchor Matt Kroschel was visiting when it happened and said the scene was “quite tense.”

While the Colorado Gator Farm is back open, it’s also still recovering from a fire earlier this year. A GoFundMe was created to help the farm with the cleanup and rebuilding process.

The Colorado Gator Farm rescues the animals in their facility.

Close call with Elvis the Gator during feeding time!

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Himalayan/Mt. McKinley Clothing Co.
State claims Denali business owner made misleading claims
Anchorage, Alaska skyline
Bronson addresses plan to buy plane tickets for homeless population
Tori Moore, 26, South Bend, Indiana, was conducting field work with other Alaska Department of...
Young geologist who died in North Slope helicopter crash remembered by family
A LifeMed helicopter lands at Flattop Mountain for a rescue on July 22, 2023.
2 injured hikers rescued hours apart by helicopter on Flattop Mountain
Anchorage Assembly Members propose new zoning laws to encourage new construction
Assembly ordinance could profoundly change municipal zoning codes and residential districts

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was fine after briefly freezing and being walked...
McConnell: 'I'm fine'
Senate GOP leader McConnell freezes up mid-sentence during news conference
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56