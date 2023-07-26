Woman charged with murder in shooting death of North Pole man

FastCast morning digital headlines for Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of a North Pole man, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

Seana Harlow, 31, of Fairbanks, is charged with first-degree murder.

At 2:11 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were told that a man had been shot at a residence in North Pole.

When troopers and EMS arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Hunter Bennett seriously injured. Bennett was taken to the hospital in Fairbanks where he was declared dead a short time later.

Based on the investigation, troopers determined that Harlow shot Bennett while she was inside her vehicle following a disagreement, according to the dispatch.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Harlow and troopers spotted her in a vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Troopers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

After pursuing the vehicle for about 15 miles, troopers were able to stop it on Chena Hot Springs Road. The driver was arrested on an unrelated warrant and Harlow was arrested on the warrant for murder.

Bennett’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Troopers are still investigating the case.

