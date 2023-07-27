Alaska orders crews from Lower 48 to assist with increasing wildfires

FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, July 27, 2023.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s quiet fire season has taken a roaring turn for the worse.

Over 30,000 lightning strikes have occurred since Monday, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, triggering red flag warnings and leading to very high fire danger in Interior Alaska.

“It’s been a very interesting past couple of days,” Beth Ispen, the spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska Fire Service, said. “We’ve had a major increase of fire activity in the last three days. We had a lightning event, some thunderstorms moved through the state.”

In the last three days, the bureau has reported 79 new fires in the state and has seen a boost of 12,000 additional acres burned.

“So we went from looking like we would have probably the least amount of acres burned in one fire season in history since 1940 to — well let’s just say we bumped up in the rankings,” Ispen said.

On July 23, the state had 159 fires and 1,891 acres burnt.

By Thursday morning, that number jumped to a total of 239 fires and 15,159 acres burnt. These numbers, Ispen said, are still lower than the record amount the state saw in 2004, when wildfire burnt around 6.5 million acres.

Ispen adds that seeing a spike like this in the fire season is not uncommon.

“This has happened in the past — 2015, we had something similar, but this happens typically around (summer) solstice,” Ispen said. “This year, it seems to be happening later, like a month later.”

With Alaska starting off its fire season slowly, the state was able to send resources to Canada and the Lower 48 to help battle the vicious fire season further south.

Norm McDonald, deputy director of the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, said the state currently has two crews that are still fighting fires in two Canadian provinces; British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

“One of them is scheduled to come back early next week,” McDonald said. “They actually got a critical fire they are working on, but we’ll get them back next week rested and available to help support wherever they are needed.”

McDonald added that even if those crews were in fighting fires in Alaska, the state would still need additional support.

“That’s part of the national and international working agreements we have; we send resources to where the critical needs are, and when we need them in Alaska, we get them in return,” McDonald said.

McDonald pointed out that in 2019 and 2022, the state imported 7,000 firefighters to Alaska. A lot of those firefights, McDonald said, came from Canada.

McDonald said when Canada has a busy fire season, Alaska repays the favor and sends resources to them. If needed, Alaska can do a quick turnaround and have teams back within the state in 24 hours.

Right now, the Division of Forestry said it has nine staffed fires across the state, part of 101 active fires. The Bureau of Land Management said it is also mobilizing more crews and are working on bringing up smoke jumpers from the Lower 48 and hot shot crews to help.

Meanwhile, McDonald said, the Division of Forestry has placed an order for help from the Lower 48. McDonald said resources are being deployed to priority areas, such as areas of home and communities.

“We are ordering some assistance from the Lower 48. We are looking at getting five additional fire crews up here, hopefully in the next day or two,” McDonald said. “We ordered an incident management team for a fire we have outside of Anderson and some miscellaneous overhead will come along with that.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Woman charged with murder in shooting death of North Pole man
Dunleavy vetoes HB 8
Gov. Dunleavy strikes down e-bike bill
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A man who was accused of placing stickers depicting hate symbols and carving swastikas into the...
Man accused of placing swastika stickers on Anchorage buildings sentenced to 18 months
Anchorage, Alaska skyline
Bronson addresses plan to buy plane tickets for homeless population

Latest News

The Barratt Inn in Spenard is being converted into low-income housing
Hotel conversions put hundreds of new low-income housing units on the market in Anchorage
The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source.
Afternoon FastCast, July 27, 2023
Anchorage police are investigation the death of a woman in Mountain View as a homicide
Suspect indicted in Mountain View homicide
Bicycles from Challenge Alaska were stolen, but three have since been recovered with an arrest...
Police make arrests related to stolen Challenge Alaska bicycles