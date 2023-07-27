Alaska orders crews from Lower 48 to assist with increasing wildfires

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s quiet fire season has taken a roaring turn for the worse.

Over 30,000 lightning strikes have occurred since Monday, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, triggering red flag warnings and leading to very high fire danger in Interior Alaska.

“It’s been a very interesting past couple of days,” Beth Ispen, the spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska Fire Service, said. “We’ve had a major increase of fire activity in the last three days. We had a lightning event, some thunderstorms moved through the state.”

In the last three days, the bureau has reported 79 new fires in the state and has seen a boost of 12,000 additional acres burned.

“So we went from looking like we would have probably the least amount of acres burned in one fire season in history since 1940 to — well let’s just say we bumped up in the rankings,” Ispen said.

On July 23, the state had 159 fires and 1,891 acres burnt.

By Thursday morning, that number jumped to a total of 239 fires and 15,159 acres burnt. These numbers, Ispen said, are still lower than the record amount the state saw in 2004, when wildfire burnt around 6.5 million acres.

Ispen adds that seeing a spike like this in the fire season is not uncommon.

“This has happened in the past — 2015, we had something similar, but this happens typically around (summer) solstice,” Ispen said. “This year, it seems to be happening later, like a month later.”

With Alaska starting off its fire season slowly, the state was able to send resources to Canada and the Lower 48 to help battle the vicious fire season further south.

Norm McDonald, deputy director of the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, said the state currently has two crews that are still fighting fires in two Canadian provinces; British Columbia and Northwest Territories.

“One of them is scheduled to come back early next week,” McDonald said. “They actually got a critical fire they are working on, but we’ll get them back next week rested and available to help support wherever they are needed.”

McDonald added that even if those crews were in fighting fires in Alaska, the state would still need additional support.

“That’s part of the national and international working agreements we have; we send resources to where the critical needs are, and when we need them in Alaska, we get them in return,” McDonald said.

McDonald pointed out that in 2019 and 2022, the state imported 7,000 firefighters to Alaska. A lot of those firefights, McDonald said, came from Canada.

McDonald said when Canada has a busy fire season, Alaska repays the favor and sends resources to them. If needed, Alaska can do a quick turnaround and have teams back within the state in 24 hours.

Right now, the Division of Forestry said it has nine staffed fires across the state, part of 101 active fires. The Bureau of Land Management said it is also mobilizing more crews and are working on bringing up smoke jumpers from the Lower 48 and hot shot crews to help.

Meanwhile, McDonald said, the Division of Forestry has placed an order for help from the Lower 48. McDonald said resources are being deployed to priority areas, such as areas of home and communities.

“We are ordering some assistance from the Lower 48. We are looking at getting five additional fire crews up here, hopefully in the next day or two,” McDonald said. “We ordered an incident management team for a fire we have outside of Anderson and some miscellaneous overhead will come along with that.”

