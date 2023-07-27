Anchorage Assembly postpones taking action on scofflaw law

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly decided on Tuesday to delay taking action on whether to repeal or revise the statute known as the “scofflaw law.”

The statute gives the Anchorage Police Department the authority to impound a car operated by a driver who has accumulated more than $1,000 in delinquent fines for moving violations within the municipality.

Assembly member Felix Rivera made a motion to delay taking action on it because he has a substitute version that seeks to reform the statute, which he plans to introduce at a later date.

The Assembly voted in favor of the motion.

Rivera, who originally introduced an ordinance to repeal the law, said his issue with the scofflaw law is it fails to achieve its intended purpose of improving public safety and taking dangerous drivers off the roadways. Instead, he said, it disproportionately punishes low-income drivers who are unable to pay their fines.

“I think a lot of my colleagues are also suggesting that maybe rather than a full repeal we need to reform the scofflaw program, and deal with some of the negative issues that we have heard about,” Rivera said.

Mayor Dave Bronson has a competing ordinance that seeks to raise the threshold to $2,500.

Before deciding to delay taking action, the Assembly held a public hearing on the item. The public voiced mixed opinions.

One person in attendance said, “I think $2,500 is going the wrong way. I think you should consider going lower to $500. That way you might catch someone early on and keep them from acquiring a higher debt.”

Another person said, " I do support the amendment, the removal of the scofflaw. While it is important for us to maintain all the tools in our disposal, I believe small tools like this disproportionately affects people who are on the lower income side of the spectrum.”

Rivera said the Assembly will postpone taking action on the item until August 22, when they will essentially decide to repeal, revise, or reform the scofflaw law.

