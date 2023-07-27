Artist James Havens launches new project highlighting endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Artist James Havens has launched a massive project featuring life-size beluga whales as a way to raise awareness for the endangered species.

The painting will be on a huge 16-foot canvas, and feature the Beluga Point site, where the whales have been feeding on hooligan and salmon for thousands of years.

“The Cook Inlet Beluga Project is about the local Cook Inlet beluga whales that are currently endangered, they’ve been critically endangered for a long time. And what’s better than to paint a large scale that a life-size beluga whale,” Havens said.

Traditionally, Havens does large-scale oils on canvas, with his canvases sized anywhere from 16 to 24 feet. For this project he’s created models of belugas to use as reference.

“I’m pretty passionate about it because it’s such a unique species of whale, and I enjoy painting so large — and its just a combination of a perfect storm of creativity that’s kind of happening, I’m excited to get in there and paint it,” Havens said. “There’s not a lot of intricate details which is pretty fun — no feathers or fur — because they’re pretty smooth, so I can just work with the lights and the color.”

This is a project where art meets science — Havens is partnering with scientists from NOAA who work up close with the species. They are excited to support the project and work with Havens. Dr. Jill Seymour, NOAA’s Alaska region recovery coordinator for the Cook Inlet beluga, watches the beluga population numbers closely.

“Historically we believe there were about 1,300 beluga whales in the Cook Inlet population, and our most recent estimate which actually just came out a couple of months ago is 331 individuals — so it has declined quite a lot,” Seymour said.

The Cook Inlet beluga whale is one of NOAA’s nine Species in the Spotlight, which highlights the species believed to face a greater risk for extinction than others.

“Really bring attention to the plight of the Cook Inlet beluga whale, bring public awareness,” Seymour said. “In order to recover an endangered species, you need everybody on board. People say it takes a village — it takes federal and state agencies, and non profits, and researchers, and it takes the public too.”

Once his artwork is completed, Havens hopes to find a place where the painting can be publicly displayed as an educational exhibit.

“My ultimate goal is to actually create a piece of work that will span the generations for people to enjoy it, to help raise awareness and educate on the Cook Inlet beluga whale — they’re a fascinating species and I think the world needs to keep them around and enjoy them. They’re part of the ecosystem and an important one at that,” Havens said.

According to Havens, the beluga painting should take about two months to complete. Future events are in the works, where the public will be invited to watch while Havens works, with NOAA scientists on hand to answer questions about the endangered species.

