Bethel-area man receives 12-year sentence for sexual abuse of teenager

Afternoon FastCast July 26, 2023
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man from the rural village of Napakiak was sentenced on July 18 for the sexual abuse of a minor.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, 44-year-old Melvin Andrew was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Andrew was arrested in July 2021 on multiple charges of sexual abuse of a minor, with troopers reporting he also possessed “multiple lewd photos and videos of the teenager” whom he abused at the time of his arrest.

Court documents indicate that Andrew sexually abused a 14-year-old girl once a week for nearly a year, with his actions including physical contact and requests for the youngster to send him sexually explicit images of herself.

Comments from U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker emphasised the toll sexual abuse takes on its victims.

“Mr. Andrew’s actions have caused immense damage, and our office will continue to dedicate time and resources to identifying and prosecuting these cases on behalf of victims of abuse,” Tucker said.

The case was investigated by Alaska State Troopers and the FBI’s Anchorage field office as part of the latter’s Project Safe Childhood, which aims to combine law enforcement resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute those who exploit children and to ensure the safety of their victims.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

