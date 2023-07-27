Board of Education delays decision to ban trans female athletes from competing in girls’ sports division

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Board of Education and Early Development postponed action on a controversial resolution that would prohibit trans female athletes from competing in girls’ division sports at the middle and high school levels.

Resolution 02-2023 — titled Preserving the Opportunity for Athletes — would change state regulations to “provide a girls’ division with participation based on a student’s sex at birth” and “provide a division for students who identify with either sex or gender” for school districts that join the Alaska State Activities Association.

Since its adoption by the board in March, the resolution has left parents, educators, and the community as a whole divided.

One of the resolutions strongest critics is the ACLU of Alaska, whose advocacy director Michael Garvey spoke in opposition during the public comment period at Wednesday’s quarterly board meeting. Garvey referred to the measure as unconstitutional and a violation of a child’s privacy rights.

“When the government here is proposing to impose itself and a host of privacy-invasive practices that would be needed to carry out this regulation, then that to us is the government imposing itself on the individual and the community,” Garvey said. “We are an organization that prioritizes the freedom and liberty of individual Alaskans and our communities.”

The proposed change is aimed at addressing concerns of physiological advantages that could potentially impact athletic competition, stating “at puberty biological male athletes generally gain physiological advantages such as larger skeletal structure, greater muscle mass and strength, less body fat, greater bone density, larger hearts and greater oxygen-carrying capacity.”

Billy Strickland, executive director of ASAA, said the regulation change aligns with other state policies already in place that protect competitive fairness in athletics - such as age restrictions - and that districts are legally vulnerable with the way the regulations stand now.

“The only student eligibility issue we leave up the individual school district is gender determination,” Strickland said. “The legal protection for the school districts and for the ASAA — or any other group — is in a better position if the state somehow takes the leadership stance on this.”

Wednesday’s board meeting was held virtually over zoom with the public comment period lasting over two and half hours.

The board ultimately decided to delay any action, stating that it would likely hold a special meeting to review all public comments before making a final decision. The date of that meeting had yet to be determined.

