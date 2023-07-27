Hotel conversions put hundreds of new low-income housing units on the market in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s being called the biggest increase in low-income housing that Anchorage has ever seen in a single year according to a public/private partnership, consisting of nonprofits like the Rasmuson Foundation, The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness and the city.

The group announced Thursday that a third hotel purchased to convert into housing as well as a fourth hotel converted to long-term shelter will add 332 new units to help reduce homelessness in Anchorage.

Anchorage Affordable Housing and Land Trust purchased the hotels, and executive director Jason Bockenstedt said converting hotel rooms into permanent housing is considerably cheaper than new construction. He said it’s also one of the fastest ways to help get people from homelessness into places of their own.

The nonprofit has purchased three hotels in the last nine months, including the Guest House in Downtown, the LakeHouse in Spenard and most recently, the Barratt Inn in Spenard. Other hotel conversions include the former Sockeye Inn in Midtown — which is now a long-term shelter for people with complex physical needs — and the city-owned former Golden Lion Hotel.

On Thursday Bockenstedt offered tours of the Barratt. The 96 units that will soon be available include small single rooms, efficiencies with some kitchen fixtures, and larger one bedrooms. Bockenstedt said rents will vary between $840 a month to $1,150, including all utilities. But at least 70% of those living there are expected to have some type of housing voucher to help them pay.

Bockenstedt also said other barriers that can keep people from housing have been removed.

“We don’t run a credit check, we don’t look and see if you’ve been evicted at a prior location, we don’t ask for that first and last month’s rent — which again can be a huge barrier for a lot of folks coming up with $1,700 or $2,000,” he said.

Bockenstedt said the nonprofit is looking to purchase more properties, provided it can afford them in a real estate market with rising property prices.

“It will all depend on what does that cost-benefit look like, and can we find the necessary funding to make that work,” he said.

Despite the new influx of units, there is still a need for more housing. Meg Zaletel, executive director of the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness said at least 2,000 low-income units will still be needed in the city to provide adequate housing.

Applications for affordable housing offered by Anchorage Affordable Housing and Land Trust are available on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.