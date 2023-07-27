Police make arrests related to stolen Challenge Alaska bicycles

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested two people in connection to a hoard of bicycles that were reportedly stolen from a Mountain View nonprofit that serves Alaskans with disabilities.

A release by the Anchorage Police Department said that 31-year-old Andrew Jordan was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, a felony charge, as well as two counts of second-degree theft.

The arrest comes days after Challenge Alaska, a nonprofit that serves Alaska’s disabled community by providing adaptive sports equipment and therapeutic care, reported roughly $90,000 worth of equipment stolen from its building on Commercial Drive. The nonprofit said it discovered the burglary Saturday morning and determined it happened sometime overnight.

Some of the equipment stolen included road and mountain bikes, some of which were highly specialized to suit those with physical disabilities.

Police said that shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers on North Pine Street near Mountain View Drive spotted 29-year-old McKayla Ernest, who was wanted on a probation violation. Police said Ernest ran inside a home and refused commands to come out.

After getting permission from the homeowner to enter the house, police said officers entered the home and arrested Ernest without incident. She was then jailed at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center and charged with resisting.

Police said while at the home, officers noticed bikes on the property that were part of the burglary incident at Challenge Alaska and obtained a search warrant for the property, where they recovered three bikes.

Officers then contacted Jordan, who also lives at the home, and discovered while talking to him that he was involved in the burglary at Challenge Alaska.

Police said the investigation is still active and additional arrests or charges may be coming.

