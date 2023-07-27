Rain makes it to southcentral Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure and low pressure have divided up the state in a way. The active lows are through the Aleutian Chain and west coast while high pressure (and thermal trough) affects Southcentral, the Panhandle and Interior communities.

Thunderstorm activity started up midday Wednesday and lightning strikes were up to 2,500 as of 5:35 pm. On Tuesday, lightning strikes numbered more than 7,900, and on Monday, more than 20,000! So the trend is going down, and temperatures will as well into the weekend, transitioning from the 80s to the 70s for daytime highs.

A low-pressure system traveling northeast will move across the Aleutians and arrives in Southcentral Friday. With that arrival, showers are a good bet for Anchorage by Friday evening and into Saturday. Don’t get bummed though, the sprinkler system from Mother Nature turns itself off early next week thanks to a new ridge of high pressure from the north Pacific building back into Southern Alaska.

Hot spot was Northway at 87 degrees. The cold spot was the Point Thomson Airstrip, reporting a low temperature of 39 degrees.

