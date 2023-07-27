What will happen this winter? People experiencing homelessness weigh in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a question many people are asking: What will happen this winter to the hundreds of homeless people who are currently unsheltered in Anchorage? Mayor Dave Bronson has said he will not open the Sullivan Arena as a temporary shelter again and members of the Anchorage Assembly seem no closer to finding an alternative site.

The situation is frustrating, for Anchorage residents and for people who are currently homeless. At Project Homeless Connect, an event Wednesday run by the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness in a Muldoon park, people experiencing homelessness lined up to receive help and services. Several shared their opinions on what they thought of the current situation.

Doreen Jesus said she had been homeless since 2019. Currently, she’s couchsurfing but said she’s spent winters outside that were rough. Jesus appreciated the help she was receiving at the event but had strong words for the Anchorage Assembly.

“The Assembly really has to get up off their ass and do something,” she said. “Make a final decision and stick with it. And if that means opening up the Sullivan, then they need to open up the Sullivan for temporary, until people can get into housing.”

Mayor Bronson may not be interested in reopening the Sullivan as a shelter but recently suggested his administration might provide one-way plane tickets to homeless people who have a place to go. Thomas Romero, also at the event, and originally from California, said he might take the mayor up on the offer.

“If someone gave me that opportunity, that’s something that I’d have to roll the dice with myself and that’s a good one,” he said.

Most people in line said more services would be welcome with a safe place to stay on the top of the list. But several said housing wasn’t the final solution for many. Having a job seemed just as important.

“You’ve got to go to school or go to work,” said Michael Johnson, who said he’d recently learned he would soon be receiving housing. “And a lot of people would do it because they are having a tough time trying to get back on their feet.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Wayne Miller who described himself as homeless since the late ‘90′s. Miller said there should be programs that can help people earn money to pay rent.

“Job training, skills, something,” Miller said. “Because a lot of these people that I know, they hold a sign or day labor, they got to learn how to get back into society by being responsible and, you know, learn how to live again.”

