Anchorage Police engaged in SWAT situation on Debarr Road near Boniface Parkway
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police SWAT teams surrounded the location of a barricaded suspect on DeBarr Road Thursday evening.

Police closed westbound DeBarr Road and Atkinson Drive to traffic and advised nearby residents to comply with police requests.

Police also asked people avoid the area, and advised that residents trying to reach their homes should seek alternate routes until further notice.

Anchorage Police confirmed via email that the department’s SWAT unit is on the scene, as well as the Tactical Support Unit, Crisis Negotiation Team, and Mobile Intervention Team.

This is a developing story.

