Midtown community urges elected leaders to take action on crime and homelessness

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Midtown Community Council is calling on its elected leaders to take action, as Midtown business owners and residents are concerned about the elevated levels of crime and homelessness in the area.

Meeting at the 3000 C Street Building on Thursday, the Midtown Community Council passed a resolution that urges Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration, the Anchorage Assembly, and the Anchorage Police Department to take action on getting Midtown’s crime and homeless crisis under control.

Representatives of all three attended the meeting on Thursday.

“This is a small problem compared to what you have in San Francisco, but there was a small problem in San Francisco four years ago,” business owner Joe Fang said. “If it goes unchecked, I can guarantee you this is going to be a major, major issue.”

The resolution in part calls on them to increase the law enforcement presence in Midtown, with the goal of deterring ongoing criminal activity through increased visibility.

At the meeting, Midtown resident Rosemary Borchardt asked Lt. Luis Soto and assembly member Felix Rivera, “What’s the feasibility of putting in a small police substation in say, Third and Ingra and also behind the library?”

Before passing the resolution Midtown business owners told their personal stories of how vandalism, theft, assault, and drug crimes are affecting the neighborhood.

“I open my doors at 5 o’clock, sometimes 4 o’clock for these employees to come in. We have to do a security walk, and walk the perimeters to make sure they can actually make it into the building safely,” said Lowe’s store manager Chris George.

A representative from First National Bank of Alaska talked about how that company has experienced issues since the Sullivan Arena closed on May 1 — including vandalism of ATMs and destruction of windows at the cost of $27,500.

Midtown Community Council president Kris Stoehner added, “I do not go on this property anymore without an escort. It’s not safe.”

Rivera said one of the biggest issues Anchorage is facing right now is staffing within the police department.

“The assembly has appropriated the funds to allow the police department to adequately staff. It’s really now in the administration’s hands to deal with recruiting of individuals who want to serve within our police department,” Rivera said.

Additionally, the resolution calls for short-term and long-term solutions to the ongoing homeless crisis in the municipality — and to take sensible steps to provide a safe, low barrier shelter capable of accommodating several hundred individuals.

“We personally, out of this restaurant this year, will pay about $75,000 through the alcohol tax that was designed to help pay to rid us of these problems, and it doesn’t seem like it’s doing anything,” said Matanuska Brewing Company owner Matthew Tomter.

Attendees also expressed concern about a recently passed ordinance that amends certain provisions of the municipal code to establish a pilot project for one single allowed campsite for unhoused individuals.

Mayor Bronson’s chief of staff Mario Bird told those in attendance the mayor has discretion on the pilot project allowed camp, and those involved are not considering the former National Archive Site on East 40th Avenue and Denali as a possible location.

“One other thing to note — that the pilot project has a very short sunset. It is supposed to sunset by December first of this year,” Bird said.

Rivera said the assembly and the Bronson Administration are currently working on the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan, and his position is that Sullivan Arena will not be reopened as a mass homeless shelter.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.