Quick rain chances appear before warmer weather returns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some light rain showers are set to return to Southcentral Alaska through the day as we see our first decent chance of rain in a week.

Unlike previous rainy episodes, this system will be a quick mover. We’ll only see light accumulation across the region tonight into Saturday, with the heaviest amounts falling near Kodiak and Homer. The rain will stay with us into the night and gradually taper off as we welcome in the weekend.

With cloudy conditions and rain in the forecast, we’ll see highs both today and tomorrow warm into the low- to mid-60s. By Sunday, things change as we see warmer weather return. It’s quite possible that we see several days next week where highs will flirt with 70 degrees.

Elsewhere across the state, wildfires continue to blaze across the land. As of this morning just over 20,000 acres of land have burned, a 750% increase from earlier in the week. This rapid growth in fires is thanks to hot and dry conditions, with the combination of thunderstorms that are firing each afternoon. With more thunderstorms expected today, it’s quite likely we’ll see additional fire development.

Southeast Alaska is gearing up for a stretch of sunny and warm weather into the weekend, where highs will warm into the upper 60s and 70s. It’ll be a beautiful weekend to get outdoors, with isolated showers returning through next week.

After seeing several months of wet and cool conditions, August could provide a turn in our weather pattern. The upcoming month is favored to be our first above-average month since January, with drier conditions likely to build into the region.

Have a wonderful weekend!

