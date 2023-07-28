Southcentral sees rain starting Friday

A little cooler for the interior this weekend too
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - No rain for a week in Anchorage! We have had a week free of any measurable precipitation over most of Southcentral too. But that will change Friday — a low pressure system is finally strong enough to help push out the high pressure that brought in the warmer summer weather.

Since Monday, the state has seen more than 33,000 lightning strikes, mostly from the Brooks Range south through the Interior and ending around the Copper River Basin.

Temperatures have remained above normal too. For instance, Fairbanks’ normal high this time of year is 75 degrees for a daytime high — 80s has been more the norm since last weekend. New fires jumped dramatically in this time frame to now more than 104 active fires, and more than 11, 500 acres have burned so far this summer.

The thermal trough and upper high will shift and weaken for a few days, allowing for a brief cool-down to the 70s. The respite will be short lived however — the high re-establishes itself next week.

Rain will move through the Southcentral region beginning Friday, arriving in Anchorage and Mat-su in the afternoon to evening. The nice weather conditions last through Friday night in Prince William Sound.

Hot spot was Eagle Airport at 89 degrees. The cold spot was the Point Thomson Airstrip, reporting a low temperature of 41 degrees.

