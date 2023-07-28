State to construct 15-mile public roadway in same area of controversial West Susitna Access project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska announced Thursday that the Department of Transportation & Public Facilities will build a 15-mile public recreational road that will connect Alaskans to the western side of the Susitna River via a bridge.

DOT&PF’s communications director Shannon McCarthy cited the public need for recreation and public access as the reason the department proposed the project as part of its federal program.

“This is really geared toward what the public wants in terms of recreation,” McCarthy said.

The move, however, is not a popular one among environmental groups who speculate that the proposal is the state’s attempt to “rebrand” a separate and controversial effort by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) — the West Susitna Access project.

Margaret Stern, the communications and outreach manager for the Susitna River Coalition — a conservation organization based in Talkeetna — said the state’s announcement to build a public access road came as a shock.

“Honestly, it seems to be a kind of shady way to push through a project without Alaskans really knowing about it and to get it out of AIDEA hands, or at least for a portion of it,” Stern said.

Both DOT&PF and AIDEA maintain that the proposed project is completely independent of AIDEA’s interest in accessing the West Susitna.

An update on AIDEA’s website states the export authority provided DOT&PF — upon request — with its planning and design documents developed for the West Susitna Access project “with the understanding that the state transportation agency intends to use it to expedite development of the public road” and that “AIDEA will turn its attention to planning and development of an industrial utility and access corridor beyond the terminus of the road to reach mining, energy, agricultural, and other economic interests in the area.”

The West Susitna Access project was originally conceived as an approximately 100-mile industrial road, but Josie Wilson — the communications and external affairs director for AIDEA — said the corporation is still in the feasibility stages of the project and it is unknown whether the access will consist of a road, pipeline, or railroad.

Wilson said the feasibility process includes determining opportunities that exist in the West Susitna for renewable resource development.

“There’s a really important economy out there right now for green energy — you know, batteries, electric vehicle technology, solar panels — and all of those alternative energy require critical minerals,” Wilson said. “In that West Susitna area, we are very confident that there are quite a lot of those minerals that will help with a green economy.”

Special interest groups Alaska Range Alliance and Defend the West Su, who are adamantly against the industrial access project, stated in a joint press release Thursday that the public access project was Governor Mike Dunleavy’s attempt to “rebrand” a project that could potentially damage Alaskan waterways.

“While the Administration claims this ‘new’ road is a different project, this announcement is a blatant attempt to rebrand the same money-losing handout, at the expense of Alaskans and of fish and game, that the Governor and his Administration have pursued for years,” the statement read in part.

According to a public document of DOT&PF’s draft 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, the total cost of the West Susitna Access Road project is estimated to be $82.5 million with plans to begin construction in 2025.

Public comment on DOT&PF’s STIP is open until Sept. 3.

