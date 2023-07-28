Suspected bank burglar falls from ceiling into bin in front of police

A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police...
A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police officers.
By WEWS staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, Ohio (WEWS) - A would-be bank robber in Ohio is “in the can” in more ways than one.

Officers responded to an alarm at the VacationLand Federal Credit Union in Huron, Ohio, early Thursday.

Police heard noises coming from the roof over the bank’s drive-thru.

Moments later, a man dropped from the roof and straight into a blue recycling can positioned under the roof access door.

A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police officers. (WEWS, HURON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)

The 27-year-old suspect was quickly arrested while still in the can.

He is now being held in the Erie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Woman charged with murder in shooting death of North Pole man
Dunleavy vetoes HB 8
Gov. Dunleavy strikes down e-bike bill
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A man who was accused of placing stickers depicting hate symbols and carving swastikas into the...
Man accused of placing swastika stickers on Anchorage buildings sentenced to 18 months
Bicycles from Challenge Alaska were stolen, but three have since been recovered with an arrest...
Police make arrests related to stolen Challenge Alaska bicycles

Latest News

Midtown community council urges elected leaders to take action on crime and homelessness crisis
Midtown community urges elected leaders to take action on crime, homelessness
A burglar fell from a bank drive-thru ceiling into a recycling bin right in front of two police...
Burglar falls through ceiling into recycling bin
Anchorage Police have temporarily closed DeBarr Road near Atkinson Drive.
Anchorage Police engaged in SWAT situation on Debarr Road near Boniface Parkway
Anchorage Police engaged in SWAT situation on DeBarr Road near Boniface Parkway
Anchorage Police engaged in SWAT situation on Debarr Road near Boniface Parkway