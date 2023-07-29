907 Sports: Lierman’s no-hitter, catching cohos and more

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eagle River’s rising junior Liam Lierman threw a no-hitter in the Alaska Legion State Championship Game to bring the Wolves their third straight title. The 16-year old also scored the lone run of the game in the 1-0 win over Service. Another 16-year-old is starting to flood her inbox with Division I offer letters after her performance at an out-of-state basketball player. Plus, we check out a couple creeks in the Anchorage-area so see how the early silver salmon run is looking in this week’s edition of 907 Sports.

