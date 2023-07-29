Alaska Native teen struggling with mental health issues is closer to coming home

Her parents have battled for daughter’s mental health treatment for years
Alaska Native teen struggling with mental health issues is closer to coming home
By Mike Mason
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska Native teen is one step closer to coming home after struggling with mental health issues for years. It’s a problem that many young people face today, but now her parents may have finally found the treatment she needs.

Twilla Farrally and her family first shared their story publicly back in May. They explained how Twilla, 18, spent years battling mental illness.

Now, she has been accepted into a unique program that her family says looks very promising.

“It’s just a small house out where they are teaching the girls how to be part of the family,” Twilla’s mother Sonia Farrally, said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Alaska Natives and Native Americans are at highest risk for youth suicide, depression, and mental illness. The statistics hit close to home for Farrally — she has struggled for years to find the right treatment for her teen daughter.

Related: Alaska Native youth at highest risk for suicide, depression

During those years, Farrally sent her daughter to numerous doctors and therapists for help, but nothing seemed to work.

“She is Alaska Native and then we still can’t get into any of those programs that are Alaska Native-based,” Farrally said.

Farrally said officials running the programs told her they’re not properly staffed to handle the number of mental health issues that many Alaskans are currently facing.

“The wait list — because they just don’t have enough people,” Farrally said.

Twilla said in May 2023, when she was at the McLaughlin Youth Center, she too was disappointed by how difficult it was to find the help she needed.

“I just hoped that there would be like, a lot more facilities that would open,” Twilla said. “Or that they would start coming here, something like that.”

Twilla, who was born to alcoholic parents and diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome, was adopted as a baby.

“Fetal alcohol is a big thing because even though she’s of age — she’s 18 — mentally, she’s behind a couple years, usually about 15, 16 maybe,” her mother said.

By 2020, when Twilla was in her teens, and had been kicked out of high school. She was sent to a mental health facility in Texas for 11 months.

When she returned home, a violent episode landed her in a juvenile detention facility.

Now Twilla has been accepted into the Presbyterian Hospitality House in Wasilla, a small program for girls who need individualized treatment programs.

“They have ‘living parents’ or ‘teaching parents’ that live there 24/7,” Sonia said.

The program is centered around a merit system where teens are rewarded for proper behavior.

“They’re called teaching parents because they teach the girls like chores, cooking, how to clean up after themselves daily, hygiene habits that they have to do,” Sonia said. “They get points for taking showers every day, and how to do laundry. Just kind of like — just be a typical teen adult who can start doing these things on their own.”

The Farrallys think this may finally help Twilla to cope with the challenges she’s been dealing with throughout her life.

“I think they definitely know what they’re doing in helping get — to help develop those skills that the girls need, or that Twilla definitely would need,” Sonia said.

Twilla could be at the Presbyterian Hospitality House for up to a year. She’s still on probation and will continue to be until she’s released and allowed to go back home. Her parents say it’s up to her as to when that time will come.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicycles from Challenge Alaska were stolen, but three have since been recovered with an arrest...
Police make arrests related to stolen Challenge Alaska bicycles
Anchorage Police have temporarily closed DeBarr Road near Atkinson Drive.
Anchorage police detain suspect after SWAT situation in Northeast neighborhood
The Barratt Inn in Spenard is being converted into low-income housing
Hotel conversions put hundreds of new low-income housing units on the market in Anchorage
Alaska’s quite fire season has taken a roaring turn for events. Over 30,000 lighting strikes...
Alaska orders crews from Lower 48 to assist with increasing wildfires
Alaska State Troopers badge
Woman charged with murder in shooting death of North Pole man

Latest News

he Anchorage Health Department announced Friday that it is revoking its previous termination of...
Health Department reverses previous termination of contract to staff Anchorage Safety Patrol
Three vehicles had their tires slashed in a parking lot of the Basher Drive Trailhead on...
Arrest made in connection to assaults, vehicle vandalism near Anchorage’s Basher Drive Trailhead
Anchorage Health Department revokes previous termination of Anchorage Safety Patrol contract
Anchorage Health Department revokes previous termination of Anchorage Safety Patrol contract
The shelter hopes the event will open up enough space to allow owner surrenders again
Mat-Su Animal Shelter hosting adoption event this weekend