Arrest made in connection to assaults, vehicle vandalism near Anchorage’s Basher Drive Trailhead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police have a suspect in custody in connection to several incidents this week near the Basher Drive Trailhead.

Hikers in the area said they’ve had rocks thrown at them and the tires of their vehicles slashed while parked nearby. Anchorage police have confirmed at least three instances of physical assault or damage to vehicles along the Basher Drive Trailhead, with similar reports made within a few miles of the trailhead.

Further details of the suspect won’t be made available until charges are filed, the Anchorage Police Department said.

Anchorage police said a hiker in the area was threatened at the same trailhead by a man who was throwing rocks at him on Monday. A similar report of a man throwing rocks at two people was received early Tuesday morning on a trail near Campbell Airstrip Road, according to police. They also said a hiker was assaulted later that afternoon in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Elmore Road on Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, a hiker was allegedly assaulted by a man near the Basher Trailhead. Later that day, two more hikers in the area were yelled at and threatened by a man, and a vehicle was vandalized.

On Friday, glass was scattered in the dirt parking lot of the hiking trail. Anchorage resident Jessica Feenstra said her car’s tires were slashed on Thursday, along with tires on two other vehicles in the parking lot of the Basher Drive Trailhead. Feenstra said she heard a screeching noise and returned to her vehicle, where she found a tire slashed on her vehicle. Tires were slashed on two additional vehicles as well, she said.

“Exasperation, I mean, you’re trained to not leave anything out in your car when you go to these trailheads,” Feenstra said. “Otherwise, you can have your window busted in and they steal your stuff. So I hid all my things, and thought I was OK and turns out, I’m not. They still slashed my tires. It’s frustrating”

Anchorage police said they don’t believe that a homicide near Campbell Airstrip Road in May is related to the recent assaults and property damage.

