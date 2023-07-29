Concerns about Steller sea lion kills remain high in Copper River Delta

CORDOVA, Alaska (KTUU) - Concerns about Steller sea lion kills remain high in the Copper River Delta area, where NOAA Fisheries officials report nearly a dozen more of the pinnipeds have been found dead since the beginning of June.

NOAA Fisheries first issued a public request on June 2 seeking information related to the deaths of 7 Steller sea lions in the month prior. Since then, NOAA Fisheries report that 11 more dead sea lions have been found.

Kim Raum-Suryan, a marine mammal specialist with NOAA Fisheries, says the agency frequently finds deceased sea lions — but the organization remains on high alert with regard to these protected animals.

“Finding dead marine mammals with evidence of human interactions is not uncommon. The number and locations of carcasses seen this summer during our surveys on the Copper River Delta is greater than during previous efforts,” Raum-Suryan said.

“We are concerned over the number of endangered Steller sea lions found dead with evidence of human interactions along the Copper River Delta this summer,” Raum-Suryan said. “At the time we published our June 2 web story there had been seven animals found, some with evidence of gunshot wounds or other human interactions. Since then, 11 additional animals have been reported or found during surveys. Investigations are underway on all of these mortalities.”

In June, NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement offered up to $5,000 as a reward for information about the first seven kills that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction. According to the NOAA website, shooting or otherwise killing a sea lion can result in civil penalties of up to $29,000 per count, up to a year in prison, additional criminal fines, and forfeiture of vessels.

None of the kills appear to be done with the respect and skill often found in those who hunt for subsistence — some Alaska Native people who dwell on the Arctic Ocean and North Pacific Ocean are permitted to harvest Steller sea lions according to traditional practices. They can also create crafts and works of art utilizing marine mammal parts.

“The human interactions we’re seeing this summer on the Copper River Delta do not appear to be a result of legal subsistence hunting,” Raum-Suryan said.

While all marine mammals in Alaska are protected by the Marine Mammal Act, certain populations are doubly protected by the Endangered Species Act. The western population of Steller sea lions — which are prominent throughout the length of the Pacific Coast — remains threatened following a drop in numbers in the 1970s, leading to it being added to the list of endangered species. All populations of Steller sea lions are sensitive to fluctuations in water temperatures — which can drive away prey, alter established breeding grounds, and force the animals to move into new territory.

“Steller sea lion survival declined pretty dramatically during the last marine heatwave and recovery in some areas has slowed or ceased altogether. NOAA Fisheries has evidence of human interactions in several recent marine mammal deaths on the Copper River Delta,” Raum-Suryan said. “Any mortalities will further negatively impact this population.”

In 2018, two fishermen were convicted on charges of illegally taking a marine mammal. Cordova resident Jon Nichols, 31, and Wasilla man Theodore Turgeon, 21, were employed aboard the fishing vessel F/V Iron Hide during the opening of the 2015 Copper River salmon season. Nichols, captain of the vessel, often fired a shotgun at Steller sea lions, or directed members of the crew like Turgeon to do so. Their actions resulted in the death of several animals.

In addition to a fine of $20,000, Nichols was sentenced to serve five years of probation, three months of in-home incarceration, and 400 hours of community service. He was also required to print an apology in a national commercial fishing publication. His crew member Turgeon was fined $5,000 and sentenced to four years of probation, one month of in-home incarceration, and 40 hours of community service.

Because of evidence that human interaction is affecting the protected animals, NOAA officials remain concerned that a fishing vessel or those employed in the fishery could be responsible for the kills — and how that could harm the reputation of the Copper River Delta fishery.

“Copper River salmon is renowned worldwide and has a reputation as a pristine fishery. This commercial salmon fishing industry generates enormous revenue for Cordova and the region as well,” Raum-Suryan said. “If an investigation determines that fishermen harmed marine mammals, that could affect the reputation of the fishery.”

Fishermen are allowed to safely deter sea lions, who can be attracted to fishing vessels due and their catch — except the protected eastern population of Steller sea lions. They’re also allowed to recover gear and catches in order to prevent sea lions from damaging it. NOAA Fisheries maintains a list of instructions for fishermen and harbor masters related to sea lion deterrence.

Those with information about the Steller sea lion kills are encouraged to call NOAA’s Enforcement Hotline at 800-853-1964. Dead, injured, or stranded marine mammals should be reported to the Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 877-925-7773.

