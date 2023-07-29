Health Department reverses previous termination of contract to staff Anchorage Safety Patrol

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department announced Friday that it is revoking its previous termination of its contract with a security firm to staff the Anchorage Safety Patrol contract with Securitas.

The AHD originally announced on July 21 that it was suspending its contract with security firm Securitas effective July 31. The company was originally awarded the one-year contract with a four one-year extensions — in 2016, which it was awarded again in 2022.

“The Anchorage Safety Patrol is the van service that responds to reports of individuals who appear to be incapacitated by alcohol or drugs in a public place and transports them to the Anchorage Safety Center, where they are monitored by staff during the sobering process,” AHD said in a press release on July 21.

In the same press release, AHD shared that Securitas has been out of compliance with the contract, which lead AHD to terminate the contract.

“It’s is imperative that the contractor operating ASP meet the requirement of the contract to operate ASP 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” AHD’s acting director Kimberly Rash said in the press release.

Securitas did not respond to requests for comment.

But on Friday, AHD said that it was rescinding their termination of the contract, saying that “due to recent conversations with local emergency service providers” influenced the decision.

Prior to the announcement, AHD said the Anchorage Fire Department and Anchorage Police Department would take charge of responding to calls regarding residents who were intoxicated or incapacitated. AHD Public Information Officer Michelle Fehribach sharing that AFD was in the process of developing strategies to take in the expected increase in calls.

“So our strategies included everything from placement of new apparatus in service, calling back firefighters, increased staffing, increased apparatus counts in different areas — so specifically ambulances and basic life support care. And so we were evaluating those different things and started a pretty good conversation about how to meet this challenge if it were to hop up,” AFD assistant fire chief Alex Boyd said.

Boyd said ASP takes about 15,000 calls a year, and after evaluating the data the department concluded the future number of calls would likely be similar.

“It was a relatively short period of time of us to react and respond to a challenge of this size, and understand there there were some pretty significant extenuating circumstances that lead to this decision,” Boyd said. “The process the fire department focused on ensuring that no gap of services occurred and meeting the need of the clients and citizens, that was our goal.”

In Friday’s announcement, AHD also shared that the department and Securitas will both “continue to work together to address staffing shortages” — which allowed Boyd and the AFD to breathe a sigh of relief.

“We were obviously it was going to be a be pretty significant challenge for us to meet the increase of demand, so we were relieved that we were not going to be struggle to meet the demand for service,” Boyd said.

The announcement also gives AFD more time to plan and strategizes what the Fire Department would do in the event that they start taking APSC calls.

“It provides us a lot more time to have a conversation about what a change like this might mean if it were to occur in the future, as well as an opportunity for us to work with the Health Department and hopefully with the contractor moving forward to ensure that those solutions are in placed in cause an event like this occurs,” Boyd said.

AHD spokesperson Fehribach said that the situation is evolving and the department will not be able to provide further comment regarding the decision.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.