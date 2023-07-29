The park that love built

The park that love built
By Eric Sowl
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Love. It’s a powerful word — fortunes have been lost in search of it. Wars have been waged for it.

And in Anchorage, a small oasis of flowers exists because of it.

It’s officially called the Perennial Garden, but Ken’s Garden — or the Haynes Garden —would be a more accurate name. It’s located at the intersection of two of Anchorage’s most popular bike trails, the Chester Creek Trail and the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail.

If you are cruising these paths to get some mileage in, it would be easy to miss — it’s just two benches wide. But if you pause and check the garden out, you will realize that so much love that went into creating this space.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicycles from Challenge Alaska were stolen, but three have since been recovered with an arrest...
Police make arrests related to stolen Challenge Alaska bicycles
Anchorage Police have temporarily closed DeBarr Road near Atkinson Drive.
Anchorage police detain suspect after SWAT situation in Northeast neighborhood
The Barratt Inn in Spenard is being converted into low-income housing
Hotel conversions put hundreds of new low-income housing units on the market in Anchorage
Alaska’s quite fire season has taken a roaring turn for events. Over 30,000 lighting strikes...
Alaska orders crews from Lower 48 to assist with increasing wildfires
Alaska State Troopers badge
Woman charged with murder in shooting death of North Pole man

Latest News

The Anchorage Garden Club holds their annual Garden Tour on July 30th.
Anchorage Garden Club Garden Tour
It's The Music Machine — Janet Carr-Campbell's summer camp that's a huge hit!
It's The Music Machine — Janet Carr-Campbell's summer camp that's a huge hit!
Up about 2,500 feet above the valley floor, and spanning about 600 feet in total, two bridges...
Veilbreaker Skybridges open to visitors, providing guests a new view at Alyeska
Bobby Brower, an Alaska Native (Inupiaq) fashion artist, and furrier pictured with her kids.
‘I’ve always loved fashion’: Inupiaq designer that blends high-end fashion with Indigenous designs