The park that love built

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Love. It’s a powerful word — fortunes have been lost in search of it. Wars have been waged for it.

And in Anchorage, a small oasis of flowers exists because of it.

It’s officially called the Perennial Garden, but Ken’s Garden — or the Haynes Garden —would be a more accurate name. It’s located at the intersection of two of Anchorage’s most popular bike trails, the Chester Creek Trail and the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail.

If you are cruising these paths to get some mileage in, it would be easy to miss — it’s just two benches wide. But if you pause and check the garden out, you will realize that so much love that went into creating this space.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.