Wet weather into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska will see a change from hazy sunshine to cloudy skies and rain showers. This change is expected to be short-lived, just through Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will edge in from the south, encompassing Southcentral by Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will rise to above normal readings, to between 65 and 75 degrees!

Fire danger will remain high in Interior Alaska, despite the increase in cloud cover, humidity and possible showers heading into the region this weekend. High pressure re-establishes itself by Monday.

Hot spot was Eagle Airport at 87 degrees. The cold spot was the Point Thomson Airstrip, reporting a low temperature of 42 degrees.

