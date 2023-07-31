Anchorage resident voices concerns over rash of fires at homeless camp

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An anchorage resident said a fire at a homeless camp is the latest example of deteriorating conditions in his neighborhood, due to homelessness.

There have been four fires within a 30-hour period at a homeless camp on 3rd and Ingra, the Facebook group “3rd Avenue Radicals,” posted on Facebook.

Anchorage resident Rob Cupples said the conditions in the neighborhood are the worst they have ever been and are growing. He said the onslaught of fires at the homeless camp occurred between July 26 and 27. He posted pictures of them to the 3rd Avenue Radicals group, which he said he runs.

“It is pretty startling when you look out your windows or driving down the street and you hear the first responders and the ambulance, the fire trucks and the sirens, and you look out your window and there are flames shooting 20 feet in the air,” Cupples said. “There is potential there for a pretty catastrophic event quite frankly.”

The Anchorage Fire Department’s assistant fire chief, Alex Boyd, said they don’t have a report on the cause of the fire at 3rd and Ingra, but added that the fire at the camp was a minor issue due to its size and was not near a heavily wooded area.

Cupples said he’s concerned about the activity happening inside the homeless camp.

“From theft, vandalism, graffiti, bike theft, prostitution, open drug use, “Cupples said.

Cupples said the camp on 3rd and Ingra has more than tripled in size since Sullivan Arena stopped operating as a mass homeless shelter in May.

“The problems that we are experiencing in that neighborhood right now, this summer, is the most severe that the most that neighborhood has experienced in 40 years,” Cupples said.

Cupples said the activity at the homeless camp is impacting his business. He operates five short term rental properties in proximity to 3rd and Ingra.

”I have stopped taking reservations at my business for this season out of safety concerns in the neighborhood. I can not in good conscience continue to advertise my business to tourists and guests coming into Alaska when I myself have concerns for safety,” Cupples said.

Anchorage Police Sergeant John Butler said patrol units try to have a presence in the area but sometimes it’s difficult with the volume of 911 calls the department receives.

“Whenever we can, we are trying to show a presence here. I think the presence shows a sense of security and safety,” Butler said.

Butler said one thing the police department, municipality and assembly are working on is long term solutions to getting people dealing with housing insecurity out of camps.

“It’s going to take more than just the police department kinda scratching our heads and brainstorming. It’s going to take a collective approach,” Butler said.

Cupples said the Sullivan Arena doesn’t need to be reopened. He said he’d like to see more collaboration between organizations.

“Whether they get on the same page and build the navigation center, something. I don’t know what the facility is. Quite frankly, that’s above my pay grade,” Cupples said.

Boyd said fires at homeless camps have become more prevalent in the past year.

The Anchorage Assembly has a Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting August 16.

