Black bear “extremely agitated” in neighborhoods near Baxter and Northern Lights

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An extremely agitated black bear was reported near Northern Lights Boulevard and Baxter Road, the Anchorage Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. APD reported this at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

“We are having Alaska problems,” APD wrote in the post.

APD urged people to use extreme caution and to not leave garage or residential doors open.

