Body of missing angler recovered from Nushagak River

FastCast July 31, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW STUYAHOK, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have recovered the body of a man who had not been seen since a fishing trip earlier this month, troopers wrote in a dispatch.

On July 29, troopers were told the body of 33-year-old Joseph Gust, of New Stuyahok, was found in the Nushagak River several miles downstream from where he went missing.

Gust and another man related to him left to go fishing on the river on a skiff around 1 p.m. on July 10.

At 10:25 a.m. on July 11, troopers were told an unoccupied skiff was found going in circles just downstream from Ekwok.

At 10:15 p.m. on July 11, the other man showed up in Ekwok.

Search efforts to find Gust were unsuccessful.

Gust’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office and his next of kin have been notified.

Troopers said no foul play is suspected.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian at 6:24 p.m. Sunday
Woman killed in pedestrian, vehicle crash on Seward Highway
Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Suspect in at least 8 Anchorage trailside assaults detained, could face more charges
Alaska State Troopers
Child dies after rifle shooting in Southwest Alaska
Shawn Steik poses for a photo Wednesday, July, 26, 2023, in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. Steik...
Anchorage homeless face cold and bears. A plan to offer one-way airfare out reveals a bigger crisis
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Anchorage police kill black bear that was charging people in neighborhoods near Baxter and Northern Lights

Latest News

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Anchorage police kill black bear that was charging people in neighborhoods near Baxter and Northern Lights
FastCast July 31, 2023
Police responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian at 6:24 p.m. Sunday
Woman killed in pedestrian, vehicle crash on Seward Highway
An Anchorage resident said a fire at a homeless camp is the latest example of deteriorating...
Anchorage resident voices concerns over rash of fires at homeless camp