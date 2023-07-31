Body of missing angler recovered from Nushagak River

NEW STUYAHOK, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have recovered the body of a man who had not been seen since a fishing trip earlier this month, troopers wrote in a dispatch.

On July 29, troopers were told the body of 33-year-old Joseph Gust, of New Stuyahok, was found in the Nushagak River several miles downstream from where he went missing.

Gust and another man related to him left to go fishing on the river on a skiff around 1 p.m. on July 10.

At 10:25 a.m. on July 11, troopers were told an unoccupied skiff was found going in circles just downstream from Ekwok.

At 10:15 p.m. on July 11, the other man showed up in Ekwok.

Search efforts to find Gust were unsuccessful.

Gust’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office and his next of kin have been notified.

Troopers said no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.