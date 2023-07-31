Man charged with terroristic threatening in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man made a threat involving a firearm Friday at the Tanana Valley State Fair, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers say after an investigation, 21-year-old Zackary Curtis was arrested for second-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons.

Troopers say no one was injured upon responding to the fairgrounds in Fairbanks around 10:40 p.m.

“Troopers were notified by security and were able to arrest the suspect after arriving on scene,” troopers wrote in an email.

Curtis was taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center without incident.

