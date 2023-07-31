Mayor Dave Bronson announces the Sullivan Arena will be returned as an entertainment venue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration announced on Monday that the Sullivan Arena will officially reopen as an entertainment venue, shutting down any suspicion that the facility will be used again as a mass homeless shelter.

During a press conference at City Hall, Bronson said the municipality has come to an agreement with O’Malley Ice and Sports to operate the Sullivan Arena as a sports, entertainment, and events venue.

“For decades, the Sully hosted some of Alaska’s most memorable events and gatherings — from Willy Nelson to NHL hockey teams,” Bronson said in a statement. “It’s time for graduations, concerts, sporting events, trade shows, and more to return to the Sullivan Arena. I’m pleased to say that we will be returning the Sully to the people of Anchorage — and Alaska — to whom it belongs.”

O’Malley Ice and Sports currently runs the Ben Boeke and Dempsey-Anderson ice arenas. After a year of operation at those facilities, revenues to the municipality have returned to 2017 and 2018 levels, Bronson said.

“That is a really good thing for our city,” Bronson said. “Under the agreement, O’Malley Ice and Sports will pay the municipality to use the Sullivan Arena and create more of a revenue stream for the city.”

John Stenehjem of O’Malley Sports says the arena is in good shape but some renovations will have to be done to the facility. He expects it to be up and running around the beginning of November.

Bronson said he is currently waiting for the Assembly’s Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Plan to see how those dealing with housing insecurity will be sheltered.

The Assembly Housing and Homelessness Committee has a meeting on Aug. 16. There is also a second work session for the Navigation Center scheduled for Aug. 18.

“I’m excited to be able to get the Sullivan back to what it was intended for, back to something that is good for all of us,” Bronson said.

