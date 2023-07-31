Child dies after rifle shooting in Southwest Alaska

MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A child in the Mountain Village area died after being shot by another child while playing with Nerf guns, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

According to the Sunday dispatch report, troopers were informed of a dead child by tribal and village police officers in Mountain Village at 1:45 a.m. on June 30.

“AST responded to the scene and the investigation revealed two children were playing with Nerf guns when one of them picked up a rifle and shot the other one,” troopers wrote. “Health aides responded and declared the injured child deceased on scene.”

The State Medical Examiner’s office asked for the remains to be sent to Anchorage for an autopsy. Next-of-kind procedures are complete. The investigation is ongoing.

Alaska’s News Source is awaiting more details from AST.

