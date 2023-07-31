Portage Valley community concerned about Seward Highway realignment limiting access

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Henry Tomingas has owned property in the Portage Valley for over 20 years. Tomingas lives on his 90-acre parcel along with about 30 other full-time residents in a collection of cabins and two-bedroom homes he built himself.

Tomingas and other property owners have long accessed their property through a gravel road Tomingas said he built and maintains but a new highway project is threatening access to their homes.

The state is realigning a section of the Seward Highway near Portage, taking out a dangerous curve and replacing several bridges in the area. Traffic was recently moved from the old bridge to a new bridge and highway section. The change took away easy access to the gravel road. Residents can still access the road but they have to double back and travel over the old bridge that Tomingas fears will be removed when the project is completed.

Tomingas is frustrated, he said the DOT didn’t take resident’s concerns into account when the project was first proposed. He worries about access for people who live there as well as emergency vehicles.

Girdwood Fire Chief Michele Weston said the properties are not in a fire service area although fire personnel will respond in an emergency, and it is in a service area for EMT response. She said access has always been an issue for the people who live there.

A spokesperson for the DOT said in an email that the department is working with residents to find a solution but wouldn’t comment on ongoing permitting matters between the department and private citizens. She confirmed the old bridge will be torn down but added the department is working on access from the new section of the highway and that work on the project will continue through the summer of 2024.

Tomingas said he welcomes working with the DOT to find a solution that works for everyone and wants to keep the conversation positive. He said he hopes in the future, Portage Valley residents will have more input into the way the land in the valley is developed.

