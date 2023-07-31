Temperatures on the rise, as high pressure returns to the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure is nosing itself across the state, with warm and dry conditions expected to headline much of this week. While an outside chance for a shower can’t be ruled out, any impacts will primarily be felt through the foothills of the Talkeetna Mountains, Copper River Basin and further north into the Interior. While thunderstorm development looks greatly suppressed today, any storms that do fire through the Interior could spark additional wildfires across the state.

Alaska has currently seen over 40,000 acres burned so far this year, with well over 95 percent of that occurring just within the last week. It’s a sign of the warm and dry conditions that have anchored itself across parts of the state. With wildfires in the Interior, some smoky skies are likely this week. The better chance for any smoke and air quality concerns will stay over extreme eastern parts of the Interior.

The ridge looks to remain locked in place through the middle of the week. As a result of this, we’ll see highs slowly warm each day. It’s likely that both Tuesday and Wednesday will be our warmest days, with temperatures expected to top out in the low to mid-70s. It’ll be even warmer through the Mat-Su Valley and Copper River Basin, where upper 70s and lower 80s look possible.

While we do stay largely dry this week, hazy skies look to make a return by Wednesday. This won’t affect our air quality but could provide some stunning sunsets across Southcentral by Wednesday evening.

Elsewhere across the state, isolated to scattered showers look to impact Southeast, with the better chance for any rain over the open waters of the Bering Sea.

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.