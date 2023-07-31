Vehicle, pedestrian crash shuts down parts of Gambell Street in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vehicle, pedestrian crash, reported at Gambell St., near E. Fireweed Lane, in Anchorage, has all southbound lanes closed between E. 15th Avenue and Fireweed, the Anchorage Police Department said.

Police responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian at 6:24 p.m. Sunday, APD said. The Major Collision Investigation Unit is working the scene. Traffic is encouraged to avoid the area.

