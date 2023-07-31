Vehicle, pedestrian crash shuts down parts of Gambell Street in Anchorage

Police responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian at 6:24 p.m. Sunday
Police responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian at 6:24 p.m. Sunday(Aaron Weaver, Alaska's News Source)
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vehicle, pedestrian crash, reported at Gambell St., near E. Fireweed Lane, in Anchorage, has all southbound lanes closed between E. 15th Avenue and Fireweed, the Anchorage Police Department said.

Police responded to an injury crash involving a pedestrian at 6:24 p.m. Sunday, APD said. The Major Collision Investigation Unit is working the scene. Traffic is encouraged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Suspect in at least 8 Anchorage trailside assaults detained, could face more charges
Three vehicles had their tires slashed in a parking lot of the Basher Drive Trailhead on...
Arrest made in connection to assaults, vehicle vandalism near Anchorage’s Basher Drive Trailhead
The park that love built
The park that love built
Twilla Farrelly tells her story
Alaska Native teen struggling with mental health issues is closer to coming home
Alaska’s quite fire season has taken a roaring turn for events. Over 30,000 lighting strikes...
Alaska orders crews from Lower 48 to assist with increasing wildfires

Latest News

Concerns about Steller sea lion kills remain high in Copper River Delta
Concerns about Steller sea lion kills remain high in Copper River Delta
A man made a threat involving a firearm Friday at the Tanana Valley State Fair, according to...
Man charged with terroristic threatening in Fairbanks
FastCast digital headlines for Sunday, July 30, 2023
FastCast July 30, 2023
Sunshine and above-normal temperatures return
Sunshine and above-normal temperatures return