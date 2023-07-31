WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance. (Source: @J_BLIZZYY/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:58 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Cardi B hurled her microphone at a fan during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The rapper was performing her song “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer threw a drink at her.

In seconds, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd as the song continued to play.

Security guards rushed to the stage.

More security guards are then seen flocking to the person in the crowd as she watched from the stage before continuing with her set.

There’s no word on what happened to the fan or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Suspect in at least 8 Anchorage trailside assaults detained, could face more charges
Alaska State Troopers
Child dies after rifle shooting in Southwest Alaska
Shawn Steik poses for a photo Wednesday, July, 26, 2023, in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. Steik...
Anchorage homeless face cold and bears. A plan to offer one-way airfare out reveals a bigger crisis
Three vehicles had their tires slashed in a parking lot of the Basher Drive Trailhead on...
Arrest made in connection to assaults, vehicle vandalism near Anchorage’s Basher Drive Trailhead
Alaska’s quite fire season has taken a roaring turn for events. Over 30,000 lighting strikes...
Alaska orders crews from Lower 48 to assist with increasing wildfires

Latest News

FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.
Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says
Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake
FILE - A Delta Airlines passenger is suing over an incident that allegedly happened during an...
Lawsuit alleges flight attendants served too much alcohol to passenger that groped woman, her daughter
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation